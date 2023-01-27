Ambedkar University in Delhi saw unrest among students over the screening of a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with protests erupting after the university cut off electricity to the institute in an attempt to interrupt the screening. However, students ultimately watched the documentary on their laptops.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) has arrived at the university following protests, and more details are yet to be received. This follows the Indian government's decision to prohibit the airing of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question," which they deemed as propaganda.



Tensions have risen as a result of the screening of the documentary at several universities, leading to conflicts between students and university officials.



On Wednesday, January 25, 13 students of Jamia Millia University were detained by the Delhi Police following the announcement of a screening on campus. Chaos also unfurled at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where several members of the JNU Student's Union complained of being attacked by members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during the screening. Similar to Ambedkar University, power was also snapped at JNU during the screening, which the students alleged was a deliberate attempt to halt the screening.