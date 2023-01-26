As the NEET PG 2023 exam approaches, with only a month left, students are urged to focus on their studies and ignore rumours of postponement. Medical education counsellor and NEET expert Gaurav Tyagi advises students to break down the syllabus and practice frequently to achieve success.

Here are 8 tips by Gaurav to ace NEET PG 2023:

1. Important ones first - It is better to take up those topics which carry more marks first.

2. Practice makes you perfect - Practise the lessons subject-wise then go for an overall practice. Take tests every 2-3 days.

3. Revision is key - Revise all 19 chapters thoroughly.

4. Clear the doubts - Understand concepts and clear doubts from materials, books and online sources (like Prepladder, Marrow, Bhatia and other tutorials), especially for questions you are not doing well.

5. Focus on the clinical part - Since more questions are being asked from the clinical part for the last 2-3 years, focus on that.

6. Go through the FMGE question paper - It will help improve your calibre for NEET PG.

7. A stitch in time - Utilise the time well. Create a timetable for subject-wise practice and stick to it. Do not waste time on social media platforms.

8. Say no to rumours - If NEET PG is postponed, students will be notified on time.

The expert adds, "It is advised to wait. Various doctors' organisations are in talks with the government for a postponement. But students should not stop studying." He also explains that students should also be attentive to the Pariksha pe Charcha discussions on January 27. "This is a unique programme where the Prime Minister will be interacting with students from various medical colleges in a phased manner. Students may get hints about NEET PG from the event," he said.