Observing its MBBS students missing lectures in college to attend coaching classes for higher medical studies, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday, January 25, constituted a committee to probe the causes and suggest reforms so that students don't rely on external help for their studies. An official order issued from the institute's director, accessed by The New Indian Express, showed that a 19-member committee of professors from different departments has been tasked to, "suggest reforms in the pattern of teaching, training, and evaluation of the final year MBBS students”.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on the day. “It has been found that the attendance of students in the lecture classes is poor. Rather they are found more interested in coaching classes meant for the preparation for the PG entrance examination. Besides, in the last few years. the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training," the order copy read.

"There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation," it added. Dr Piyush Ranjan, a professor at the Department of Medicine, has been appointed as chairman of the committee. The panel has been given a deadline of two months to suggest the required changes "after due consultation with all stakeholders", in a report that will be submitted to the Dean for further perusal, as reported by The New Indian Express.

A senior official, who attended the meeting, said the need for this move arouse because the level and pattern of medical competence for higher studies have evolved while the syllabus has not. "The MBBS is not enough these days and students start preparing for the Postgraduate residency programmes right after enrolling in the undergraduate course. However, with time and changed patterns, the entrance exams have become tougher," the official explained. "The questions asked in such exams are more clinical and demand in-depth knowledge from the applicants. The MBBS course and self-study provide limited exposure to clinical aspects and that is why students look for coaching to score better rank," he added.

"Institutes should evolve their teaching methodology and curriculum to impart students equal knowledge of theory and practical so that their clinical orientation gets better. It will help them in scoring good ranks in PG and also improve the quality of education," the official said further.