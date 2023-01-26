Inadequate toilet facilities coupled with a lack of infrastructure in Silambur government high school, Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu, has been weighing down on students to an extent that they are left with no other choice but to attend classes outdoors. Moreover, the students are forced to urinate in the open, activists and parents complain, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Until 2017, the high school used to function as a government primary and middle school in Silambur village. Although the institute was upgraded to a high school in 2017, the school education department is yet to allot new building facilities. Around 300 students are enrolled in Classes I to X.

On the other hand, female students and teachers make use of only two toilets at school, forcing male students to urinate on the premises and nearby waterbodies. A foul odour ensues.

V Vetrikumar, an activist from Silambur, told TNIE, "Students having to urinate or defecate in the open is a common sight. These students have to cope with the unpleasant smell that is emitted when visitors turn away from the corners of the premises. Nearby water bodies, as a result, tend to get polluted. If the students are supposed to inculcate good habits in their lives, they shouldn't be thrown into such detestable situations,” as reported by The New Indian Express.

S Kalaiselvi, a parent, said, "Upgrades to school should involve adequate building facilities so that students could pursue studies in classrooms itself. It has been three years since the school was last upgraded. Students' focus on studies is affected due to the lack of infrastructure."

Ariyalur Chief Education Officer C Vijayalakshmi told TNIE, "I will check into the matter and take the steps required."