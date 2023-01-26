Two Class X students have been charged with the murder of their 15-year-old friend, Varun, in Gurugram. The victim's body was found near railway tracks by the Government Railway Police on Wednesday, January 25.



According to the initial police investigation, the three teenagers, including the victim, had visited the Gurugram railway station to inspect a train bogey that had derailed days earlier. The victim reportedly died from electrocution while attempting to climb a train coach.



However, following a complaint from the victim's father, who stated that his son did not return home after leaving with his friends on Monday, police have filed a murder case against the suspects.



The IANS report quotes Ramphal, the station house officer of GRP police station as saying, "The family suspects that the victim's friends killed him and threw his body in the bushes near the railway track. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken accordingly based on the investigation report.”



The three boys were also spotted in a CCTV video that the police investigated and later interrogated the duo to finally recover the victim’s body from the bushes close to the railway track.