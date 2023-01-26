A day after the high drama on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Tuesday night, January 24, with JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Council) members alleging that they were attacked with stones while watching the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Police stated on Wednesday, January 25, that they have received cross complaints from both JNUSU and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). These complaints are being investigated and appropriate follow-up measures will be taken, said the police, stated a report by IANS.

According to two students, JNU Students' Union members harassed and physically assaulted them. Aishe Ghosh, President of JNUSU, refuted the allegations. The two complainants, who are both ABVP members, were not harassed, according to Ghosh, who claimed that ABVP members threw stones at the crowd watching the BBC documentary.

For the BBC documentary screening, several students gathered at the JNU Students' Union office. However, the JNUSU office's electricity supply was cut off on Tuesday, and students reported that they were watching the documentary on their phones when they were attacked with stones.

Although he did not throw stones at JNUSU members, second-year postgraduate student and ABVP member Gaurav alleged that he was beaten. "Me and my friend were going for tea when we noticed a gathering of several people on the campus. Soon, we were surrounded by some students who grabbed me and even dragged me. I am a heart patient and have anxiety issues. But still, they harassed me," said Gaurav, as reported by IANS.

Numerous students had also marched to the Vasant Kunj police station late on Tuesday night while yelling anti-JNU slogans to file a complaint against the suspected stone throwers. According to the JNU management, "such unauthorised activities on the campus may disturb peace and harmony" at the institution. Even after issuing a warning, the students persisted, thus, the university management made the decision to cut off the electricity and internet. The university had previously claimed that no prior approval from the JNU administration had been requested for the documentary screening.

Meanwhile, ABVP's JNU unit president Rohit Kumar said the students' body "welcomes the instructions to stop the screening of the documentary". "The BBC has been working to tarnish the image of India by making documentaries with fake agenda," he added, stated the IANS report.

The Central government had earlier termed the BBC documentary as propaganda against the Prime Minister and the country.