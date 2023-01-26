Although there are currently no full-fledged facilities in the state of Andhra Pradesh that would allow the visually impaired and partially visually impaired to be given an opportunity in the corporate sector, there are 176 types of jobs available to them in India that are based on digital skills in the sector. However, their dream has now come true after enrolling in the Advanced Employability Course for the Visually Challenged (AECVC) on Bilmey Software, which is being provided free of charge by Enable India, a non-profit organisation based in Bengaluru that works to support all special needs.

Under the direction of Vijayawada's Andhra Loyola College Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) wing, the college has become a state-level platform for this programme for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. "In the era of advanced technology, persons with visual impairments should not be left behind. Empowering them with employability skills is needed these days," said Fr GAP Kishore, Principal of Andhra Loyola College (ALC), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“Earlier, persons seeking employment used to go to Bangalore to get this high-end training and thus, get placed in the corporate sector. From December 6, 2022, the same training has been offered at Andhra Loyola College by the trainers from Enable India," said Correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj. A few students are able to take the exams with the help and support of scribes provided by the volunteers of HEPSN-ALC. Many students trained under this programme and were placed in various MNCs.

Speaking to TNIE, a student who has been placed at an MNC, Kavala NVSS Pavan, said, "I am a person with vision impairment and currently, working with Allegis Services (India) as a Senior Talent Acquisition Executive with a package of Rs 8 lakh per annum. I got this chance in MNC with a high cadre with the training on Bimley software by Enable India in Andhra Loyola College," stated The New Indian Express report.

Speaking on the latest training, visually impaired alumni (2004 passed out) from Andhra Loyola College and also the Executive Director of Enable India, Moses Chowdari Gorrepati, said, "You may be blind but can be trained to live independently. You are also capable of living a decent life. With the support of the founder of Enable India Santhi Raghavan expanded it to AP and the training sessions will include mobility sessions, employability sessions, webinars with experts, self-learning courses and submission of project work.” He also added, “Now nearly 20 visually-impaired students are studying in Andhra Loyola College in various degrees and inter streams, of them, nine final-year degree students are getting training with the specially-designed Blimey Software designed by Enable India from the second week of December. From February 3 to the end of June 3, the students will attend the sessions in the training facility at Enable India, Bangalore," as reported by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to TNIE, the coordinator of HEPSN Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, said, "This advanced employability full-time course for six months integrated with an internship for final year students will cover intensive training on understanding disability-specific skills, understanding company expectations and developing skills for employment as per industry standards. The AL college will provide free infrastructure and laptops and trainers of Enable India will train. Persons with graduation having basic computer knowledge of screen readers and other assistive aids are eligible for this training. They should have basic communication skills in English, both written and spoken.”