The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for Class X and XII board exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website — pseb.ac.in, as reported by The Indian Express.

Here is the schedule for Class X exams 2023

March 24: Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A

March 27: English

March 31: Computer Science

April 3: Mathematics

April 5: Science

April 12: Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi)

April 13: Home Science

Schedule for Class XII exams 2023

February 20: General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

February 22: Chemistry

February 24: General English

February 27: Biology

February 28: History

March 1: Mathematics

March 2: Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu

March 4: Political Science, Physics

March 22: Business Studies-11

March 31: Economics

April 19: Computer Science

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) also released the date sheet for the primary examination for February/March 2023. Class V exams will be held from February 27 to March 3, and Class VIII exams will take place from February 25 to March 21. According to the official notice, the exams for both classes will begin at 10 am, as reported by The Indian Express.