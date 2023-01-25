Published: 25th January 2023
Punjab School Education Board released Class X and XII exams schedule
As per the official notice, Class XII board exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 at 2 pm while the Class X examination will be conducted from March 24 to April 20
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for Class X and XII board exams for the academic year 2022-23. Students can download the exam schedule from the official website — pseb.ac.in, as reported by The Indian Express.
Here is the schedule for Class X exams 2023
March 24: Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A
March 27: English
March 31: Computer Science
April 3: Mathematics
April 5: Science
April 12: Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi)
April 13: Home Science
Schedule for Class XII exams 2023
February 20: General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
February 22: Chemistry
February 24: General English
February 27: Biology
February 28: History
March 1: Mathematics
March 2: Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu
March 4: Political Science, Physics
March 22: Business Studies-11
March 31: Economics
April 19: Computer Science
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) also released the date sheet for the primary examination for February/March 2023. Class V exams will be held from February 27 to March 3, and Class VIII exams will take place from February 25 to March 21. According to the official notice, the exams for both classes will begin at 10 am, as reported by The Indian Express.