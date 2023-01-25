Discontent with inactions by the government on pending demands, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (Forda) India has put a charter of ten demands to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, including the formation of the Indian Medical Service (IMS) in line with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), enactment of Central Protection Act, providing hazards allowance and bond-free medical education among others.

FORDA President Dr Aviral Mathur said that their demands have been pending for years yet no action has been taken to address them, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. "The issue of IMS has been pending for years. We urge the government to address this at the earliest. We find many healthcare workers are often assaulted. We demand that the Central Protection Act should be made," Mathur said.

What other demands did FORDA raise?

"Nursing students and nurses are provided risk hazards allowances but doctors are not. We should be given risk hazards allowances," he added. The other demands raised by the FORDA include the creation of permanent posts for doctors instead of contractual posts, provision of at least six months duration in ad-hoc posts, amendment of residency scheme, provision of uniform stipend for resident doctors, timely conduction of NEET PG exam and constitution of apex body which can conduct exams.



FORDA General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Kumar Pandey said that the doctors' body will invite other medical associations to build more momentum for their demands. "We will invite state organisations to discuss these issues with us because they affect all the doctors. These issues touch very basic fabric. We invite IMA, IMA-JDA, FAIMA, DMA and Delhi-AIIMS RDA, All India Medical Association and other major associations. Around the first week of February we expect that we meet with these organisations and raise these issues collectively to the government," he said.