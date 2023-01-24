With every passing day, the situation in Ukraine is growing graver. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in almost 86 per cent of schools having bomb shelters, CNN reported citing the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba on Monday, January 23.



Taking to his Telegram, Kuleba said that a total of 1,085 shelters have already been set up in educational facilities in the Kyiv region, owing to the circumstances, as stated in a report by ANI. "A total of 1,085 shelters have already been set up in educational facilities in the Kyiv region," said Oleksiy Kuleba, adding that it rounds up the tally to 86 per cent that can operate in full-time or mixed formats.



Recently, Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrskyy was among at least 14 people killed after a helicopter crashed in a Kyiv suburb, officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the crash a "tragedy" and authorities have launched an investigation, reported CNN. One child was among the dead and 25 others were wounded in Wednesday's incident in the town of Brovary, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.



Meanwhile, for medical students who returned from Ukraine after the outbreak of war, the New Year brings an uncertain future for them. In fact, over 9,000 students pursuing medical courses in Ukraine did not celebrate New Year, as stated in a report by IANS. RB Gupta, President of the Parents Association of Ukraine Medical Students, said that around 22,000 students had returned from Ukraine when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.



Of these, 4,000 final-year students were allowed to pursue internships in Indian colleges. The rest were seeking accommodation from the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Central government in medical colleges in India. But the NMC refused, prompting the students to file a petition in the Supreme Court.