The plan of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union (JNUSU) to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be interrupted. A few minutes after the screening of India: The Modi Question began, the electricity at the venue was cut, informed one of the students, as per The New Indian Express.

The union was going ahead with the screening despite the warning which was issued by university authorities, which was to cancel the event or face “strict disciplinary action”.

“We will be going ahead with the movie screening through alternate mechanisms,” said a student, as reported by The New Indian Express. After the power cut, it was reported that JNUSU will continue with the screening of the BBC documentary by sharing links to the documentary with students present at the office of JNUSU. The documentary was viewed together in a public gathering on mobile phones, the students shared with The New Indian Express.

The university in its advisory had said, “It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of the JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary or movie (titled) “India: The Modi Question” scheduled for 24 January, 2023, at 9:00 pm in Teflas.”

Last week, the government directed Twitter and YouTube to block the links that led to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs called it “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.