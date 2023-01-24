A new PG-level advance certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics has been launched by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This was launched to equip the upcoming generation of semiconductor experts, who are prepared to benefit from the industry’s rapid expansion currently being experienced by the semiconductor sector.

The programme is launched in collaboration with TalentSprint, an edtech company to meet the growing demand for semiconductor/VLSI professionals, or professionals having deeper semiconductor knowledge to interface with any electronics industry. The curriculum of the programme has been curated by MSDLab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Speaking about this, Programme Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Professor Mayank Shrivastava said, “The field of Micro and Nanoelectronics is the enabler of next-generation semiconductor technologies which is the heart of today’s faster, sleeker, lightweight and energy-efficient systems. This is also the backbone of upcoming neuromorphic and quantum technologies."

"Keeping the immense potential of this ever-growing field in mind, this is the right time for professionals to gain a deep insight into designing, modelling, characterizing, and developing semiconductor technology and tap into the promising opportunities that this sector offers. Soon semiconductor sector will be a trillion-dollar industry and one must not miss this opportunity,” he added.

Moreover, the programme offers industry-oriented training and the programme instructors are a team of researchers and experts from MSDLab, headed by Professor Shrivastava, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.