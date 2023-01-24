The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the exam schedule for all Common Entrance Tests (CET) 2023. Candidates are advised to check the official notice on the APSCHE website — apsche.ap.gov.in for details.

According to reports, the AP EAPCET 2023 exam will be held on May 15, the AP ECET 2023 exam will take place on May 5, 2023, and the AP LAWCET 2023 exam is scheduled for May 20.

Here is the schedule for APSCHE 2023: CET examination schedule:

May 5: AP ECET

May 15: AP EAPCET

May 15 to 22: AP EAPCET MPC

May 23 to 25: AP EAPCET BiPC

May 25 to 26: AP ICET

May 28 to 30: AP PGECET

May 20: AP LAWCET & AP EdCET

June 6 to 10: AP PGCET

June 12 to 14: AP RCET

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results were announced on September 22, 2022, and the exam was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. The AP LAWCET 2022 scorecard was released on August 5, and the exam took place on July 13, 2022. The APSCHE conducts the EAMCET examination for admission into BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, while LAWCET is for admission into three-year and five-year law programs, as per a report by The Indian Express.