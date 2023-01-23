Madurai MP S Venkatesan requested the President of India to give assent to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exemption bill sent by the Tamil Nadu Government. For the same, the MP has addressed a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.



In his letter, the MP stated that he is forwarding the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly bill no 43 regarding NEET exemption for admission to undergraduate medical degree courses, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. State Platform for Common School System General Secretary RB Prince Gajendra Babu already submitted it to you, he said.



Delay in granting assent

S Venkatesan further stated that he wishes to draw her attention to the memorandum seeking the assent of the President to the bill cited in the reference that explains in detail various facts and the constitutional provisions for granting Presidential assent to the said bill. "It is more than 15 months since the bill was passed unanimously by the state Legislative Assembly in September 2021. The delay in granting assent to the bill has caused great stress and anxiety for the students and parents," he added. He requested the President of India to call for the bill cited in the reference above from the Union Home Ministry and grant the assent without causing further delay.



Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants are demanding a postponement of the exam, scheduled to be held on March 5. After the announcement of the extension of the internship cut-off date, NEET PG aspirants claim that they will have to sit idle for four months or more before the counselling process can begin. They also say they won't be able to work during these months since hospitals won't hire for such a short time.