While noting the increasing cases of sexual harassment in schools and colleges, the Kerala High Court observed that lessons in good behaviour and etiquette must be part of the curriculum that must be inculcated at least at the primary school level, as per a report by LiveLaw.

"Boys must know that they should not touch a girl/woman without her explicit consent. They should understand that “No” means “No”. We must teach our boys to be selfless and gentle, rather than selfish and entitled," the court said as per the LiveLaw report.

The court was hearing a petition, wherein, the petitioner who allegedly misbehaved and even groped certain girl students on campus, challenged the report of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the order passed by the principal of the college that held him guilty, as per the report.

Justice Devan Ramachandran opined that a child must be taught in the family, and from the beginning of school, that he/she must respect the other gender. He also stated that they should be taught that real men don't bully women.

The court, however, opined that our educational system rarely focuses on character building and solely focuses on academic results and employability and it is time to shift the attention to value education. "This Court hortatively commends the official policymakers and influencers in the field of education — from its inception level — to bestow attention to this," the court said, as per the LiveLaw report.

The court further directed the Registrar to serve a copy of this judgment on the Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala; Secretary, General Education Department and Secretary, Higher Education Department; as also the education boards like the CBSE, ICSE and others.

Additionally, the court also recognised the role of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in formulating regulations and ensuring the implementation of the same, as per the LiveLaw report.