Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad gets its new director. Announcing this news on Monday, January 23, the institute said Professor Bharat Bhasker would be the new director of the prestigious institute. His appointment is for a term of five years beginning on March 1, as stated in a report by PTI.

Currently, Bhasker is a professor of Technology and Systems at IIM Lucknow. Also, in the interim, the Board of Governors has appointed Professor Arindam Banerjee as the Director-In-Charge for February. Further, giving more details, IIMA Board of Governors Pankaj R Patel said, "IIMA is renowned for its rich legacy as a premier global management institution, which has been shaped by the leadership and wisdom of all its directors since inception. I would like to congratulate and welcome Professor Bharat Bhasker as the new Director of IIMA."

"As a successful leader and a Professor of technology with experience of working in India and across the globe, I am confident that he will carry forward the legacy and lead the institute to newer horizons in today's digital, globalised world," he added.

Flashback

Professor Bhasker is an experienced IT leader with almost three decades of experience in industry, research, teaching, and consulting in India and globally. Additionally, he has previously served a five-year term as the director of IIM Raipur after his two-decade long association with IIM Lucknow in various capacities, including being the acting director.

Moreover, he also served as the dean, planning and Development, at IIM Sirmaur from 2003 to 2005. Also, Bhasker has been a visiting professor at ESSEC Business School, Paris, France and University of Texas, Dallas, USA. Additionally, he was a distinguished professor at Chung- Ang University, Seoul, Korea, a research professor at University of California, Riverside, USA and adjunct faculty at Information Systems, University of Maryland, College Park, previously, as stated in a report by PTI.