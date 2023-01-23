The row over the implementation of Domicile Reservation Policy by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru escalated with members of different organisations seeking the intervention of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud into the matter.

On Saturday, January 21, members of various lawyer and advocacy organisations, including the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) and the Bengaluru Advocates’ Association, submitted a letter to the CJI urging him to direct the NLSIU to effectively implement the policy, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

“In the event of students hailing from Karnataka, who are otherwise eligible to claim domicile reservation, qualify for admission through the All India Rank, their admission must be construed as one under the All India Quota and not as part of the domicile seats reserved for students who are domiciled in Karnataka and do not obtain a seat through their All India Rank. The domicile reservation of 25 per cent must be exclusively reserved for students who fulfil the aforementioned twin conditions,” the letter said.

Implementation of policy

However, NLSIU released a list of FAQs in response to the domicile reservation policy, refuting the allegations that the maximum number of Karnataka students is restricted to only 25 per cent of total seats.

The petitioners have also demanded that the chairman of the Executive Council of NLSIU should ensure that the policy is followed as being done by NLSIUs in the country. “Since there is sufficient time for the commencement of the upcoming academic year, we also appeal to put the admission process on hold and direct the vice chancellor to ensure proper implementation of domicile reservation in the university,” they said.

Meanwhile, in response to members of several organisations who gathered outside the NLSIU campus to submit a memorandum on Saturday, the NLSIU said that the memorandum would be placed before the university’s governing bodies.