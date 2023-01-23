A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in Nagpada area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday, January 23. As per the police, the 50-year-old principal of a trust-run school had allegedly raped the victim last month and had again attempted to take advantage of her on Saturday, January 21.

Following this, the victim went home and informed her mother about the incident and a complaint was lodged with the police, an official said. An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said.

Giving more details, the official said q team of Nagpada police went to arrest the accused, who could not be found at his house or at the school. Further they revealed that the probe is underway, as stated in a report by PTI.

"Principal of a school in Mumbai's Nagpada area allegedly raped a minor student. According to victim, the principal used to call her to his cabin & did obscene acts. FIR registered under various sections of IPC & POCSO Act. Principal is absconding, probe underway: Mumbai Police," as reported by ANI.