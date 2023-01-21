The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2022. Now, the registration date has been extended to January 23, 2023. Those candidates who were aspiring to appear for the exam can apply for the examination through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



Steps to register

1) Open the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



2) On the homepage, select the UGC NET December 2022 registration link



3) Login with the required details



4) Submit the form



5) Pay the application fees



6) Download for future reference



UGC NET December 2022 examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply was till January 17, 2023. According to the official notice, the extended period is from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The last date for the successful final transaction of application fees is till January 23, 2023.



Moreover, the candidate should keep in mind that all information entered during the online registration process should be correct. As this is an extended time period, no correction facility will be provided, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.