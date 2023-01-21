A class XI student at Raghuveer school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat caused a disturbance on the school campus on January 21st, after going missing on January 20th. The student's parents claim that the school has not informed them of their son's disappearance or made any efforts to locate him.

Manav's mother Shilpaben told media persons that the "class teacher had scolded Manav on the grounds that he had stolen a notebook of a classmate, about which Manav had clarified that he had put the notebook by mistake," stated a report by IANS.

The mother also alleged, "Yet, the teacher punished him and asked him to stand outside the classroom, around 9.20 a.m., Manav had fled away from the school, but school management did not inform parents."

The father of the missing student Dharmesh said, "Even today (Saturday), the school management is not responding properly and is claiming that he must have run away because of family reasons. Over 24 hours have passed but Manav has not returned, and finally, we informed the police on Saturday." The police are the parents are searching for Manav, as reported by IANS.