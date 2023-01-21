The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the JEE Mains 2023 session 1 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the examination can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

How to download the admit card for JEE Mains 2023 session 1

1) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation”

3) Enter your login credentials such as your application number and date of birth

4) Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference

The NTA has announced the schedule for JEE Mains 2023. Session 1 is set to take place on January 4, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates are advised to check the official NTA website — www.nta.ac.in and the official JEE website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a national-level exam administered for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments.