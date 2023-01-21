Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with education department officials on Friday, January 20 where measures to prevent attacks on school teachers were discussed.

The meeting came in the backdrop of an incident, in which, a 29-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student inside a government school in west Delhi's Inderpuri on Thursday, January 18, as stated in a report by PTI.

Sisodia said suggestions should be taken from principals and teachers and there should be a policy to prevent such attacks on teachers. "It is the Delhi government's responsibility to ensure the safety of teachers. A review meeting was held with education department officials and suggestions will be taken from principals and teachers to make a policy to prevent such attacks on teachers," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Attack on teacher

The teacher who was attacked on Thursday, identified as Bhudev, takes physical education classes in the school, police said, adding that the 18-year-old accused has been arrested. According to police, the victim had scolded the accused student in the past over not wearing the school uniform properly.

On Thursday, January 19, when the teacher pulled up three students on the staircase over the same issue, one of them allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him, they said. Bhudev hails from Rohtak in Haryana and had joined the school only in September last year. He has a daughter and his wife is pregnant, police said.