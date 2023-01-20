Moradabad Hindu Degree College has constructed a changing room at the gate where female students can remove their burqa before entering the premises as burqa is not allowed as per the dress code on the campus.

According to the administration, the decision was taken to ensure discipline on the college premises. College professor Dr AP Singh said that the dress code has been implemented for the students and anyone who refuses to follow it will be barred from entering the campus, as per an ANI report.

"Students of any religion will be given admission in the college with the prescribed dress code. A girl's changing room has been constructed at the college's gate where the students can remove the burqa before entering," Singh said.

Students denied entry

This comes after a few students were denied entry to the college for wearing a burqa despite the prescribed uniform code for the students. The students also alleged that the administration is compelling them to remove it at the entrance gate.

On the said matter, a scuffle broke out between the students, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha workers, and college professors who remained adamant about sticking to the prescribed rules. A video of the scene from the Hindu college has been making rounds on the Internet.