The Post Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) clarified that women PG students of medical institutes/colleges should be paid a stipend for an extended period of training if the same has not been granted during the maternity leave period.

"Post Graduate Medical Education Board is in receipt of a number of references from female PG students/medical colleges/institutes regarding the subject mentioned above: stipend during maternity leave to PG students," a notice by the NMC dated January 18 stated. They decided that the matter shall be regulated as per respective state government rules.

In a first

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, January 19 said that for the first time in the country, menstrual and maternity leaves would be granted to all women students in all institutions under the state government's higher education department. They have decided to allow a maximum of 60 days maternity leave for female students who have completed 18 years of age.

Additionally, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has decided to grant maternity leave of 60 days to degree and postgraduate (PG) students of 18 years and above so that they can continue their studies without any interruptions.