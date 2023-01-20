Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, stated on Thursday, January 19, that the state government's priority was to develop school buildings, followed by providing teachers with high-quality training to enhance the learning environment. Sisodia said that only by reforming assessment practices will the educational system reach its full potential. The conference, titled Let's Re-Learn to Assess, was organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Delhi Teachers University, stated a report by PTI.

"It is only through assessment reform that we can help our education system realise its greatest potential. It is the pillar on which the future of quality education stands. Together with the support of Cambridge University Press and Assessments, DBSE which is working on new assessment reforms in Delhi schools will set new milestones," Sisodia said.

Tim Oates, Group Director of Assessment, Research, and Development at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, spoke during a special session of the conference about how successful assessment methods have evolved throughout the world.

During the discussion, it was also discussed how central and state boards in India are assessing the creation of policies and the implementation of strategic plans. "Assessment is a process of getting inside the young person's mind and knowing what they know and understanding what they can do and why they do it. It's really high-quality questions which reveal how somebody is thinking. So if we think deeply about what we want a child to answer, then we can curate the questions at each stage of education and then ideate what is the best way of putting those questions and gathering the responses," Tim Oates said as reported by PTI.

The Delhi Board of School Education and Cambridge University Press Assessments (CUPA) has signed an MoU. The Delhi Board of School Education will be supported by CUPA in developing curriculum, assessment and teacher training programmes that align with its vision and mission.