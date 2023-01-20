Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights' recent directive that students should not be banned from taking mobile phones to schools has received criticism. Among those who criticised the commission, teachers' groups were the most vocal.

"The commission's decision is very surprising. It comes at a time when newspapers are filled with reports of how the drug mafia is using students to distribute drugs, even at schools. It is learned that many such groups are passing instructions to students through mobile phones. The innocence and adventurous spirit of young children are being exploited here. The commission has issued a verdict without understanding the circumstances," said Anilkumar Vattappara, an official of Kerala Pradesh School Teachers' Association, Thiruvananthapuram, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was made clear by the association that the students don't need to bring a phone to school and the association has also approached the Kerala government against the order of the commission.

Another teachers' association, AHSTA, criticised the commission for its "childish" judgement. The district head of the Kozhikode district, Moosa Koya, also criticised the commission for failing to address some of the most pressing issues affecting children today.

The commission had already said that student pride and dignity should not be compromised by bag checks at schools. According to the policy, students may carry mobile phones to school if they do so with their parent's knowledge. The commission issued the directive in response to a complaint from Shaji P, a resident of Puthuppanam in Vadakara, who claimed that on September 29, school officials had seized his son's mobile phone, which the student had brought to school with his parent's permission, stated The New Indian Express report.

