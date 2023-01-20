The hall tickets for June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 have been released today, January 20, 2022 by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates who have registered for the examination and who are eligible can download their admit cards from the official website — ignou.ac.in.



Registration for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam ended today, January 20, 2022, at 6.00 pm. The admit card of students who submitted the admit cards after January 18 will be available on the official website on January 21 at 2.00 pm.



Here are the steps to follow to download the admit card for the IGNOU June TEE 2022 examination

1 Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in



2 Click on the ‘Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme’ link given on the home page



3 Fill in your enrollment number and programme and choose to submit



4 Your admit card will be displayed on the screen



5 Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future references



Candidates without their admit cards will not be allowed inside the exam centre. The candidates are requested to carry a hard copy of the admit card on the day of the examination.

