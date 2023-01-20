A year-long centenary celebration titled Scientury was kickstarted by The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet, Hyderabad and its first set of activities commenced today, January 20 and it will go on till January 27. From January 20 to 22, the event began with an India Science Festival (ISF) with the theme Future is Now which will be followed by a performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India on January 22. After the three-day ISF, the event will be followed by a round square conference from January 22 to 27, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The India Science Festival will be inaugurated by the Information Technology Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao and Information Technology Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking on the occasion, HPS Begumpet Principal Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat said, "Embarking on the first set of celebrations and activities of the centennial year of the erstwhile Jagirdars College and The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. It is my pleasure to welcome everyone to this multi-activity week which hopes to cover science, art, music, dance, adventure and innovation," as reported by The New Indian Express. He added that in the last 100 years, and for several generations of students from all walks of life the school has provided invaluable service to society and value-based pragmatic education. We hope to take forward the legacy for the next century, he said.