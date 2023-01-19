Hundreds of students from the University of Delhi participated in a march organised by the All India Student Association (ASIA) to demand the reversal of the four-year undergraduate program and other changes, including the inclusion of English in AEC options, preservation of existing courses, and a halt to fee increases on Thursday, January 19.

The ASIA statement read, "Hundreds of first-year DU students gathered in the North Campus in response to AISA's call for a march against FYUP," stated the report by PTI.

The University of Delhi implemented a four-year undergraduate programme this year following the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new programme includes credit scores for each course and students have the option to complete a three-year honours course or a four-year honours course with or without research, as per PTI.

Abhigyan, Delhi AISA president said, "This failure of FYUP is not just on the level of implementation, but corruption on the level of principle. The government is telling us that education is no more for the people, but for profits."

DU professor N Sachin who spoke on the status of public education under the Modi government said, "This fight against FYUP is a decisive fight for the nature and spirit of education in the country."