The Union Ministry of Education has requested the West Bengal government to submit a report regarding a question in a class X test paper for the 2022-2023 session of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), asking students to locate 'Azad Kashmir' on India's map. This comes after the issue sparked controversy in the state, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress government of being "pro-separatist." The explanation was requested on Wednesday, January 18.



Giving more details, the source said, “The ministry has taken a serious view of the matter. For now, it has sought a factual report outlining the circumstances that lead to the lapse along with an Action Taken Report from the West Bengal education department."



Such interventions by the Centre on state board exams, which are under the jurisdiction of state governments, are rare. However, in 2022, the Education Ministry had sought a response from the Rajasthan government regarding the inclusion of the Congress party in six questions of the class XII Political Science exam paper of the state board of secondary education.