Two defence personnel were arrested on January 18th by the General Railway Police (GRP) in Chapra for reportedly mistreating schoolgirls on the Rajdhani Express. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh of Jammu, who is stationed in Dibrugarh with the Army, and Mukesh Kumar Singh of Punjab, who is serving with the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, according to IANS.



The victims were identified as Navodya Vidyalay students who were on a school tour from Sikkim to New Delhi and had boarded the train at New Jalpaiguri railway station and misbehaved on the Dibrugarh-Delhi route. In his complaint, school principal Viny Kumar said the drunk accused misbehaved with the girls.



Giving more details, Vinay Kumar said, "We were in B-11 of the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani express train. The two personnel were also travelling in the same coach. They started misbehaving with our school girls and passed lewd comments. I immediately informed the coach attendant and the local authority about the incident."



The RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP personnel were waiting at Chapra junction. When the train reached there, the accused were taken into custody. Further, Confirming the incident, Rajesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of Chapra, said an FIR had been registered against them and further investigation is underway, as stated in a report by IANS.