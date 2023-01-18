A suicide case was reported in Maharashtra as a 21-year-old MBBS student who was studying in the government medical college in Latur in the state was found hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday, January 17, said the police. The police said that the prima facie (the first impression) of the incident is suicide and the deceased was a first-year MBBS student who was staying at the government hostel located on the premises of the college, stated a report by PTI.

The police said, “On Tuesday morning when her friends knocked on the door of the student's room they didn't get any response. Later, the hostel staff broke open the door to find her hanging from a fan with a saree.” The Maharashtra police have now registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the case further. The first-year MBBS student was from Aurangabad which is a neighbouring city of Latur, as reported by PTI.

In more news about student suicides, a student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ranchi was found dead in a hostel on Tuesday, January 17.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre: 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726