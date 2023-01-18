The Joshimath land subsidence situation in Uttarakhand has prompted the Uttarakhand government to decide to let impacted students who will be attempting their Board examinations to choose the examination centre of their preference. The concerned officials have received instructions in this respect and the students will shortly be invited to choose their exam centre.

Tuesday, January 17, after returning from Joshimath, Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat chaired a department meeting at the Directorate General of Education and gave instructions to the concerned officials to exempt the affected students residing in relief camps from having to attend the subsequent Board exams, which will take place from March 17 to April 6. They can then choose the examination centre of their choice. The minister said, "To make sure that the affected students do not face any problem in appearing for the Board exams, it has been decided to provide them option to choose the examination centre in any city as per their convenience. For this, the officials of the district administration and the education department have been asked to prepare a list and provide the details of the affected students to the concerned board officials soon," stated a report by IANS.

The majority of students in disaster-affected areas attend schools that are affiliated with the CBSE and Uttarakhand Boards, according to Rawat. The Uttarakhand board secretary and the regional officer of the CBSE have been instructed to assign examination sites to the impacted students based on their preferences.

The state government will also host a Pariksha Pe Charcha function with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Board students across all state schools on January 27 in an effort to raise the morale of the students. A painting competition by the government will be held from January 20 to 23 based on the book written by the Prime Minister Exam Warriors and guidelines have been sent to the concerned officials for making the necessary preparations as reported by IANS.