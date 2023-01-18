Tomorrow, January 19 is the last date to register for the Indian Institute of Management Common Admission Process (IIM CAP) 2023. Candidates can visit the official website: cap2023.iimu.ac.in to register. The applications must be submitted before 5 pm tomorrow.

Only those candidates who have appeared for the CAT (Common Admission Test) can apply for IIM CAP. Candidates need their CAT ID to register. The registrations began on January 12.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Open the official website

2. If already registered, enter the CAT ID and password and log in

3. Fill up the application form

4. Upload the required documents and pay the fee

5. Submit and download the completed form

It must be noted that a Personal Interview (PI) will be conducted only for the registered candidates who have cleared the CAT exam. The first PI round will be held from February 13 to 18. The second round will be from February 20 to 25 and the last round will be held from February 27 to March 4.

This year, IIM CAP is being regulated by IIM Udaipur. Including this institute, through CAP, candidates can also apply for admissions in other new IIMs such as IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur and IIM Tiruchirappalli.