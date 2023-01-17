Under the POCSO Act, a 40-year-old government primary school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting students over the past year. After a few parents complained that the teacher from Kilvelur block in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu had been abusing the children attending a government primary school close to Kilvelur, the teacher was taken into custody. There are about 90 students enrolled in the school.

There were two offences that the police confirmed. One occurred recently and the other occurred in June. The earlier student victim reportedly feared telling anybody about the incident. After that, the recent victim described her experience and the parents called the police to file a complaint. The teacher was absconding when an inquiry was launched against him, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The teacher is married and has two daughters. His wife is also working as a teacher in another school.

Following the initial confirmation of the reports, District Education Officer C Karthikeyan ordered the suspension of the teacher. S Manikandan, Block Educational Officer, gave the police a report. In response to a complaint from parents, a case was registered against the teacher in Nagapattinam All Women's Police Station under the 2012 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The teacher was brought before a magistrate, who remanded him to Nagapattinam Subjail for judicial detention. Further investigations are under progress.