As the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has been restructured recently by the Government of Tamil Nadu to equip it to carry out the recruitment of teachers in all educational institutions including schools, colleges, polytechnics and state universities across all departments, measures are also being taken to ensure quality of the selected teachers.

With this aim, it has been decided to bring out a question bank that will provide proper guidance to aspiring teachers. An eight-member high-level committee will be formed to create a well-defined set of questions that will assess the aptitude, reasoning and analytical skill of the candidates, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A state government order in this regard stated, "The quality of selected candidates by TRB should be excellent in order to achieve the desired learning outcomes of the students. This is possible only by improving the quality of the question bank." A high-level team comprising a controller of examination, TRB chairman nominee, director of SCERT, director of collegiate education, representative of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, a retired vice-chancellor of any university, an expert consultant, subject expert in the setting of language, Humanities, Math and Science and academicians from reputed institutions will frame the question bank. The committee will submit its recommendations within three months of its formation.

What about the quality of teachers?

Similarly, to keep upgrading the quality of the teachers, it has been decided to change the syllabus of the question bank once every five years or after two recruitment years, whichever is earlier. The syllabus revision committee may include faculty from IIT, deemed universities, centre of excellence and eminent experts in subjects.

TRB officials said along with giving priority to the recruitment of quality teachers, the government has also decided on a slew of measures to ensure that the teachers' recruitment is conducted with utmost transparency.

The TRB has been asked to create a centralised monitoring room equipped with LED projectors, laptops and computers with internet facilities for real-time monitoring through centralised CCTV observation and a dashboard during the duration of the examination to ensure transparency. Besides, the website of the TRB will also be fully revamped, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"The move will improve the confidence in the examination system and provide timely actions and solutions," said a school education official. Earlier TRB used to carry out only certificate verification of the candidates provided by employment exchanges on the basis of seniority and it also conducted the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) while recruitment of teachers for universities and colleges was done by the respective institutions.

However, to enhance its powers and strengthen it, the government has revamped it completely. The TRB will now have a chairman in the cadre of IAS officers.