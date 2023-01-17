The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) released the NIFT 2023 admit card on January 15 on their official website and is now accessible for candidates. The notice on the official website stated, "NIFT entrance exam admit cars is live for regular UG, PG & NLEA programmes, you are requested to log in and download your admit card for further details."



The admit card for NIFT 2023 can be downloaded from the official website — niftadmissions.in.



NIFT 2023 entrance test will be held on February 5, 2023, for the UG/PG programme, NLEA (UG), BDes, and BF Tech programmes and the results of the examination will be released in May 2023.



To download the admit card for NIFT 2023 follow the steps below



1. Visit the official website: niftadmissions.in

2. On the homepage click the link that is available for downloading the admit card

3. Enter your login credentials and submit

4. Download the admit card that will appear on the screen and print a hardcopy