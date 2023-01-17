OP Jindal Global University unveiled the Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies on Tuesday, January 17, which they claim will be India's first research centre dedicated to G20 research, thought leadership, and capacity-building initiatives, according to The Indian Express.



What are the objectives for the research? The Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies (JGC4G20) will have five major objectives:



1) To develop a strong vision for enabling academic institutions across the G20 region to build international collaborations between them;



2) To launch new initiatives to promote G20 studies and a greater understanding of the countries in G20 in all its dimensions across other Indian higher education institutions;



3) To organise periodic lectures, seminars and conferences of topical relevance to India-G20 cooperation in partnership with other universities, think tanks and government officials;



4) To build and strengthen capacities for pursuing research relating to G20 countries within India with a strong focus on joint research between institutions in G20;



5) To develop multisectoral training and capacity-building programmes in close partnership with higher education institutions in the G20.



Further, the newly announced research centre will undertake independent and inter-disciplinary research in the following areas already established by India as priorities for its presidency. These are:



(1) Accelerating SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in education and health



(2) Accelerated, inclusive and Resilient economic growth



(3) Green development and climate finance



(4) Multilateral institutions for the 21st century



(5) 3Fs: Food, Fuel and Fertilizers; and



(6) Gender: Women-led development.



G20 is an intergovernmental forum which has 20 countries and the European Union as its members. Its main objective is to address issues relating to the global economy, especially on matters relating to international financial stability, climate mitigation and sustainable development, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.