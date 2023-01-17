The deadline for re-registration for the January 2023 session at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended for aspiring bachelor's and master's degree candidates. Candidates can register on the official website - ignou.ac.in - until January 31.



Here are steps to apply

1) Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

2) Click on the re-registration 2023 link on the homepage

3) Fill out the application form with the required details

4) Submit the form

5) Pay the fees

6) Download for future reference



Candidates who are experiencing difficulties registering on the portal, such as not receiving an OTP, forgetting their username or password, or any other issues, should contact their regional centre for assistance resetting their account or updating their email and mobile number.



According to an official notice, the portal is open for students who want to register for the next year or semester, both for Indian and international students. The registration deadline was previously set for January 15, as reported by The Indian Express.