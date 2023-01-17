A group of teachers from Delhi University has sent a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, protesting the widespread dismissal of ad hoc teachers in colleges. The Democratic Teachers' Front reported that the displacement rate, particularly among those who have been teaching the longest, is as high as 80% in colleges such as Hansraj, Ramjas, and Lakshmibai, according to a PTI report.



The Democratic Teachers' Front claims that the displaced teachers include those who were appointed temporarily through regular selection committees. Additionally, it is reported that more than 4,500 teachers work in a temporary or ad hoc capacity in the colleges and departments of the University of Delhi. Regarding this, the association in its letter to Singh stated, "We believe that, as the academic and administrative head of the University of Delhi, it is your responsibility to ensure that such mass-scale displacements do not take place and this situation, whereby the livelihood of ad hoc teachers is under serious attack today, is brought to a stop."



Further, "We appeal to you to intervene immediately and ensure that no more displacement happens in colleges to ensure justice for ad hoc teachers. Not doing so will surely lead to more unrest in the University which will disrupt the teaching-learning process," it added.



Moreover, the Delhi University Teachers' Association has also launched a struggle to procure a one-time regulation from the Centre on the absorption of ad hoc/temporary teachers against the substantive vacancies, as stated in a report by PTI.