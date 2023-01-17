Published: 17th January 2023
Degree-holding Indian nationals can live, work in Britain for up to two years. Here's how
The two counties will launch the Young Professionals Scheme on February 28 which will allow 3,000 degree-holding nationals from ages 18 - 30 to live and work in Britain
The Young Professionals Scheme will be launched by India and the United Kingdom (UK) next month. This scheme will allow degree-holding Indian nationals from the age of 18 to 30 to live and work in Britain for up to two years. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the scheme is scheduled to launch on February 28, which is after the 15th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) that is to be held in India, stated a report by PTI.
This scheme which will launch on February 28, 2023, will annually offer 3,000 places to Indian nationals who are degree holders from the age bracket of 18 to 30 years to live and work in the UK for up to two years and this scheme will also allow UK Nationals in the same position to participate in a professional exchange by living and working in India.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra led the Indian delegation while the British side was helmed by Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Barton also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
After the meeting with Philip Barton, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed our expanding bilateral relationship, including progress under our Roadmap 2030 and global issues." According to a statement by the UK government, Barton said, "I am delighted to be here in New Delhi, at the start of 2023, to underline the UK's commitment to the 2030 Roadmap for deepening cooperation with India. Through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the UK and India are together playing a key role in tackling the biggest challenges facing the world today, including food and energy security, economic recovery post-Covid and preventing future pandemics," stated the PTI report.