The Young Professionals Scheme will be launched by India and the United Kingdom (UK) next month. This scheme will allow degree-holding Indian nationals from the age of 18 to 30 to live and work in Britain for up to two years. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the scheme is scheduled to launch on February 28, which is after the 15th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) that is to be held in India, stated a report by PTI.

This scheme which will launch on February 28, 2023, will annually offer 3,000 places to Indian nationals who are degree holders from the age bracket of 18 to 30 years to live and work in the UK for up to two years and this scheme will also allow UK Nationals in the same position to participate in a professional exchange by living and working in India.