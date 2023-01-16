The admit cards for JEE Main 2023 Session I are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, January 16. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are the steps to download:

1. Open the official website

2. Click on JEE Mains 2023 Session I Exam Admit Card link on the home page

3. A new page will appear

4. Enter the required login details and click on the Submit tab

5. The admit card will be displayed

6. Save and take a printout for future reference

It may be noted that the link is not yet visible on the website's home page. Students can access it once the NTA has activated it. In case the candidates are unable to open the website or download their admit card, patience is advised, since the website might be experiencing heavy traffic. Students can wait, refresh the page and then try again.

JEE Main Session I is scheduled to be held between January 24-31. According to the official schedule, the admit cards were supposed to be released in the third week of January. The exam will be held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in 13 languages, including English and Hindi.