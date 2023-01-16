Registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2023 ends today, January 16. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must apply by midnight. Regulated by the Bar Council of India (BCI), AIBE is meant for law graduates who wish to practice law as their profession.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official AIBE website - allindiabarexamination.com

2. Click on the registration link on the home page

3. Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

4. Pay the application fee

5. Take a printout of the completed application form for future reference

Students have to pay the application fee online. Though the registration ends today, the last date to pay the application fee is January 19. For General candidates, the fee is Rs 3,250, while for the Reserved category candidates, it is Rs 2,500.

The AIBE 2023 registration began on December 13, 2022. The admit card verification process will begin on January 21, 2023, and the last date to make corrections in the admit card is January 25. Students can download the admit card by February 3. The exam will be held on February 5.

As far as the eligibility criteria are concerned, there is no age bar. Candidates who have a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree are eligible, but they must have obtained the degree from a BCI-recognised institute. Additionally, they have to appear for the exam within two years of obtaining the degree. Candidates are also required to be registered with a state bar council.