The nation's schools are getting more and more digital and the ability of the teachers also plays a role in facilitating digital and online education to an extent. Several courses are directly connected to the various industrial requirements. The Central and several state governments have started working on this because teachers require the proper education and training in this era of development.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, significant improvements have been made in the education sector. In order to improve educational delivery and learning outcomes, digital and distance learning have been brought to attention.

Improvements post-pandemic

Over three million teachers in primary schools reportedly received digital training during the pandemic, which represents a recent advancement, according to the Ministry of Education. The National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) Scheme web platform would be used by the ministry to train more than 50 lakh school teachers in the online portal.

The ministry claims that during the pandemic, all 18 NISHTHA training courses were made available online and translated into 10 regional languages, including Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Gujarati, Kannada, and Odia in addition to Hindi and English stated a report by IANS.

Anustup Nayak of Central Square Foundation told IANS that educational institutions should focus on training teachers in the coming years. He said that a standalone teacher training workshop was crucial but not sufficient. Nayak said, "Teacher training workshops will be more effective when more focus is on demonstration and practice of desired skills, rather than emphasis on theories and principles. In order to change the behaviour of a teacher through teacher training, it is necessary to follow up with classroom observation, coaching and regular feedback."

The CEO of Toprankers, Gaurav Goyal, emphasised the need for the enhancement of digital skills of teachers to meet the needs of the digital schools of today. He said, “Armed with such knowledge, the teachers would be able to connect with students with tools like gaming and provide an immersive learning experience.” The development of technology, educational institutions can emphasise teaching skills in addition to the core curriculum, which would enable teachers to easily handle new facets of communication and learning with students, according to Goyal.

According to experts, it will be necessary to launch workshops and courses for teachers in 2023 with a focus on children with special needs. These training programmes will produce a new learning atmosphere that is inclusive and positive.

Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, of the Fortune Institute of International Business, said, "Every profession in the world undergoes changes or reforms to become better. Education is no exception, teachers play a vital role in the education of students and it is very important that they are well prepared and knowledgeable in their subject." She added, "They should have a good understanding of current business trends and work processes. Also, it requires necessary skills and strategies to teach these concepts to the students," as reported by IANS.

According to Shrivastava, teachers will gain knowledge of the most recent research and best practices in professional education and will be better able to engage and support their students as a result of participating in an effective teacher training programme. She continued by adding that with the help of this training, schools would be able to recruit and keep excellent teachers, which will improve student learning and results, as reported by IANS.

On the other hand, the Center's programmes, like NISHTHA, will improve school instruction through integrated teacher preparation. With the combined efforts of the central and state governments, educational institutions, and the general public, there is still a long way to go in this direction.