Headmasters in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu have been warned by the District School Education Department that they will face consequences if they fail to conduct club activities for students.



Block Educational Officers have been instructed to inspect club activities in schools and submit monthly reports to District Educational Officers. These club activities, including eco-club, child rights and protection centres, consumer club, and disaster management, are available for students in Classes VI to XII in government and aided schools, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

During a recent surprise inspection by top officers across the state, it was discovered that club activities were not running effectively in several schools. In response, School Education Commissioner K Nandakumar instructed district educational officers to guarantee that clubs and art and culture activities are functioning properly in schools, sources said. Chief Educational Officer R Boopathi told TNIE, "We have given instructions to schools to conduct club activities regularly under the headmasters' supervision. If they fail to do it, departmental action will take against the headmasters."

School development committee coordinator K Leninbarathi, told, TNIE, "Headmasters and teachers should give importance to club activities like education. Apart from regular education at schools, students should participate in club activities and avail of their benefits to understand this society." He alleged that in particular, club activities have been stalled in the rural government school students and has urged officers to monitor club activities by forming committees at the district level.