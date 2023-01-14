Students of Kasturba College for Women at Villianur, Puducherry recently staged protests flagging difficulties in higher education alleging negligence from one faculty member. They also alleged the staff member displayed inappropriate behaviour and made personal comments regarding their clothing. In this regard, seeking action, the students blockaded the Villianur Main Road on January 10.

Further, the protesters met the Deputy Collector (South) and presented a memorandum to him in this regard. They also met the Director and Secretary of Higher Education and Education Minister who assured action, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The students of Bachelor of Arts (BA) Social Work charged that the faculty member did not conduct classes or fieldwork, the most critical part of their curriculum, properly. The teacher is not very conversant in explaining subjects in English or Tamil, and does not accompany students during field visits or evaluate submissions and reports, said students.

Giving more details, students said that after supervisors draw up the roster and assign faculty members to field visits, it is authorised by the HoD (Head of Department). However, the faculty member never comes, said students. “He either takes leave or says he has some work. We visit NGOs ourselves and submit reports. But he does not correct it or approve the record. It is the HoD that finally approves the report," said students adding that this issue has been going on for the past several years. The staff member also doesn't mark attendance on a register but on a piece of paper, they said.

Moreover, as per sources, due to a few issues with the administration, there has been no cooperation from the faculty member.