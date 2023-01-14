The installation of the CCTV cameras is part of the corporation's 'Shikshan Vision' programme | Representative Image | Pic: Express

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has announced plans to install CCTV cameras in its schools to enhance security for students and staff. The corporation oversees 79 primary and 53 secondary schools with a total of 52,000 students.

Initially, CCTV cameras will be installed in 55 of these schools, according to Mahendra Konde, the public relations officer of the corporation, as per a report by PTI.

The installation of the CCTV cameras is part of the corporation's "Shikshan Vision" programme, aimed at improving education quality and student development, according to Konde. He also noted that Navi Mumbai's civic schools are seeing an annual increase of over 1,000 students.

CCTVs for schools in Delhi

The decision by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to install CCTV cameras in its schools follows the recent ruling by the Delhi High Court, which ordered the city government to submit a Standard Operating Procedure for the installation of CCTV cameras in government school classrooms.

The Court emphasised the importance of the cameras for the safety of children and deemed petitions opposing the installation of cameras over privacy concerns as "premature." The Delhi government had argued that the right to privacy is not absolute and that CCTV cameras will ensure the safety of children.