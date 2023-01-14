Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 candidates, last few hours left for the application correction window to be closed. National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the application correction window for JEE Main Exam 2023 today, January 14, 2023.

What changes can they make? Candidates can modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Moreover, the correction link will remain active till 11.50 pm. Therefore, no corrections after the said timing will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

Candidates who want to make changes to the application form can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here are the steps:

1) Visit the official site of NTA JEE jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, under candidate activity, select JEE Main Exam 2023 correction link

3) A new page will appear

4) Login with the application number and password

5) Click on submit

6) Download for future use

Moreover, this is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship they might face, the candidates are advised to make the corrections very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.