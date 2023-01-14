The Himachal Pradesh Law University in Shimla's Ghandal area began construction on a new girls' hostel, named Rishika Sanghamitra, on Saturday, January 14.

The hostel, with an estimated cost of Rs. 14.50 crore, had its foundation stone laid by Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the presence of Chief Justice HP High Court and Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University Amjad A. Sayed, as reported by ANI.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister announced that the State Government would allocate additional funds for the construction of the girls' hostel. He also emphasised the need for a boy's hostel and urged the university authorities to construct one. The CM stated that the government would provide Rs 5 crores for the boy's hostel once the land is made available. He also instructed the authorities to ensure that the design for the hostels is of the highest quality.

Despite the state's heavy debt of over Rs 75,000 crores, the CM emphasised that the government is dedicated to providing support for enhancing infrastructure. "The endeavour of the state government was to expedite forest clearances to provide an additional 25 bighas of land for the expansion of the University campus," Singh explained.

As reported by ANI, the Chief Minister visited the Law University at the invitation of the university authorities with the goal of elevating the institution to a premier level. Justice Amjad A Sayed expressed pride in the upcoming construction of a world-class Girls' Hostel on the university campus. He stressed that educational institutions can only thrive with the support and backing of the state. He also mentioned that the university is in need of six hostels for boys and girls and additional funding will be necessary.