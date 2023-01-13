The Raj Niwas, the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, clarified on Friday, January 13 that the proposal for a Delhi government teachers' training programme in Finland has not been rejected and that any statement to the contrary is "misleading and mischievously motivated".

The office also stated that the LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in its entirety and assess the effectiveness of past foreign training programmes. This statement comes a day after the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, reported that the LG had rejected the proposal for the training of 30 Delhi government school teachers, suggesting that the training could be done in India, according to a report by PTI.

A proposal for a five-day training program for primary school leaders and teacher educators of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Delhi, was prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi. The program would take place at Jyväskylä University in Finland.

"The LG has not rejected the proposal for the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on (to) the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated," the Raj Niwas said in a series of tweets, adding, "The Govt has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past."

Saxena advised the government to identify similar training programmes in Indian institutions. "LG has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness," the Raj Niwas said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest outside the LG's residence later on Friday against the alleged rejection of the proposal for teachers' training.